You’ve heard Sa-Ra Creative Partners — the trio of Taz Arnold, Shafiq Husayn and Om’Mas Keith — before. They and/or the group’s members individually have collaborated with everybody from Jurassic 5 to Dr. Dre to Jay-Z. Keith also has a Grammy win in the Best Urban Contemporary Album category, for his work on Frank Ocean’s iconic Channel Orange.

That said, in terms of their own albums, it’s been a while since that’s been a focus. So far, they have two LPs to their name: 2007’s The Hollywood Recordings and 2009’s Nuclear Evolution: The Age Of Love. That’s about to change, though, as the band has a new album on the way.

Neither a title nor release date have been announced yet, but what we do have are songs. They’ve shared a bunch so far this year, and today (February 11) brings their latest, “It’s Better With You (Forever With You).” The tune has a warm throwback soul sound that also sounds progressive, fresh, and undeniably catchy. The song features vocals from Ash Rodriguez and guitar from Supakuma.

In a social media post shared last week, the group laid out their plans for 2026, explaining:

“You may have noticed that we have been releasing All New Music as of late. That’s because we set our intentions on dropping something every week this year. A massive creative endeavor! Join us for the ride of a lifetime! Swipe for a little recap of the art that gives us and so many of you, LIFE! It’s Gonna be a great year and we’re off to an amazing start!”

Listen to “It’s Better With You (Forever With You)” above.