Saba Shares The Touching Trailer For ‘Few Good Things: The Short Film’

Chicago rapper Saba’s third album, Few Good Things, is only a few short weeks away from release, and today, he announced that it would be preceded by a short film of the same name, sharing a minute-long teaser suggesting poignant moments, illuminating storytelling, and lush musical accompaniment. The album was previously supported by two singles, “Stop That” and “Come My Way” featuring Krayzie Bone. Saba will also tour the album in the US beginning in April.

Few Good Things: The Short Film is slated to premiere on January 31 with a follow-up screening on February 1 via the premium social live media platform Moment House. Along with the film debut, journalist Brandon “Jinx” Jenkins will host a live discussion with Saba and the film’s director, C.T. Robert. You can see the premiere times below and purchase tickets here.

In the press release, Saba said of the film, “The concept of Few Good Things is the realization of self after a search for exterior fulfillment. It is the satisfaction and completeness you gain by simply living a life that is yours. ‘Few’ is a small number, but ‘few’ is not lonely. In the face of all adversity, a ‘few good things’ is recognizing and accepting blessings. Few is to count them, one by one – an empty glass is full of air, an empty bank is full of lessons, and an empty heart is full of memories. ‘Few good things’ is to grow comfortable with the empty, and despite that, finding your fullness.”

Watch the trailer for Few Good Things: The Short Film. The album is due February 4 via Pivot Gang, LLC. You can pre-save it here.

LIVESTREAM DATES/TIMES BY TERRITORY

1/31 – 6pm ET – North + South America (East)

1/31 – 6pm PT – North + South America (West)

2/1 – 6pm JST – Asia + Australia + New Zealand

2/1 – 6pm GMT – Europe + UK + Africa