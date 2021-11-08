Saba Announces His Back Home Tour Dates With Enny, Lute, And More

Chicago rapper Saba didn’t take long after announcing his third album to follow up with the dates for his upcoming world tour in support of the album, the Back Home Tour. The tour will launch in March 2022 in Europe and the UK before coming to the US in April.

Saba’s tour dates in Europe will be supported by a pair of local artists: English rapper/signer Enny, and Dutch-Sudanese R&B singer Gaidaa. When he returns to North America, Saba’s openers will be Dreamville rapper Lute (Saba appears on Lute’s new album Gold Mouf) and the Los Angeles singer Amindi. Tickets will go on sale at 10 am local time on November 12 at sabapivot.com. You can catch Saba onstage before the tour at Day N Vegas this Saturday, November 13.

Back Home, A Tour by Saba. On sale Friday 10AM pic.twitter.com/tONIyzpWQo — SABA (@sabaPIVOT) November 8, 2021

See below for the full tour dates.

3/1 — Dublin @ Academy

3/3 — Manchester @ Manchester Club Academy*

3/5 — London @ Forum*

3/7 — Birmingham @ Institute 2*

3/9 — Brussels @ Botanique / Orangerie

3/10 — Cologne Luxor

3/11 — Paris @ FVTVR

3/13 — Zurich @ Dynamo

3/14 — Vienna @ Grelle Forelle

3/16 — Milan @ Circolo Magnolia

3/18 — Amsterdam @ Melkweg Main Hall

3/19 — Hamburg @ Gruenspan

3/20 — Berlin @ Yaam

3/22 — Copenhagen @ Amager Bio

3/23 — Oslo @ Parkteateret

3/24 — Stockholm @ Debaser

North America Dates with Lute and Amindi

4/11 — Phoenix @ Van Buren

4/14 — Dallas @ House of Blues

4/15 — Houston @ House of Blues

4/16 — Austin @ Emo’s

4/19 — Orlando @ Celine

4/20 — Atlanta @ Centerstage

4/21 — Charlotte @ Underground

4/22 — Pittsburgh @ Roxian Theatre

4/25 — Brooklyn @ Brooklyn Steel

4/27 — Washington D.C. @ Fillmore

4/28 — Philadelphia @ TLA

4/29 — Boston @ Paradise

5/1 — Toronto @ Phoenix

5/3 — Detroit @ El Club

5/6 — Minneapolis @ First Avenue

5/7 — Lawrence @ Granada

5/9 — Denver @ Cervantes

5/12 — Seattle @ Showbox

5/13 — Portland @ Crystal

5/15 — Vancouver @ Vogue

5/19 — San Francisco @ Regency

5/20 — Santa Cruz @ Catalyst

5/21 — Los Angeles @ Novo