Saba is just a few months away from giving us his first album in almost four years, and its upcoming arrival couldn’t come any faster. The Chicago rapper revealed the upcoming body of work is titled Few Good Things after releasing its presumed lead single, “Fearmonger,” earlier this month. Saba continues the campaign for Few Good Things with its second single, “Stop That.” The new track is a hard-hitting effort that finds the rapper tackling his insecurities and motivating himself to never succumb to them.

In a press release that arrived with the song, Saba spoke about the meaning of the track to him. “I feel like more often than not, we let our own judgement of ourselves knock our confidence off before anyone else even offers any feedback,” he said. “Our own insecurities ring really loudly in our heads, to the point where we make ourselves smaller before giving anyone else the chance to.” He added, “This is something that I feel like I found myself beginning to do over the years. Hiding from the uncomfortable moment. And this song works as my noticing and correcting that.”

In addition to sharing the new song, Saba also revealed that Few Good Things will arrive on February 4, 2022, leaving fans with less than three months to prepare for the project’s release.

You can watch the video for “Stop That” above.

Few Good Things is out 2/4 via Pivot Gang LLC. Pre-order it here.