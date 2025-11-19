Sabrina Carpenter 2025 Grammy Awards-2 (1024x437)
Getty Image

Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘Alice In Wonderland’ Movie Is Only ‘Based Loosely’ On The Original Story

It was announced last week that Sabrina Carpenter is producing and starring in a movie musical based on Alice In Wonderland. Marc Platt, a producer of the recent Wicked movies, is on board here, while Lorene Scafaria is writing and directing. Now, thanks to Platt, we know a little more about the project.

In an interview with Variety’s Marc Malkin, Platt said:

“It’s an idea that Sabrina’s had, and so we’re just in the beginning stages. But it’s a contemporary story with an allegory to and based loosely on Alice In Wonderland. […] We sat down and we talked about it, and I thought she’s such a talented and young person, and a voice. I love her music and she was just smart and articulate and liked the journey that Alice goes on in the Lewis Carroll book, and so I said, ‘Let’s take a shot at it.’ So, we’re early days.”

This isn’t the first time Carpenter has been attached to a Wonderland-related project, as in 2020, well before her ascent to pop stardom, it was announced she would star in a “musical reimagining” of the classic story, and the “modern-day musical” was said to “be set against the backdrop of a music festival called ‘Wonderland.'” That project never materialized and it’s unclear if there’s any connection between it and the new endeavor.

