Before she was known for hits like “Espresso” and “Manchild,” Sabrina Carpenter first gained prominence starring on the Disney Channel series Girl Meets World. However, after all her success in music, she’s making her return to the screen soon, with one of her upcoming projects announced today via The Hollywood Reporter.

Carpenter is teaming up with a Wicked producer to produce — and star(!) — in a musical based on Lewis Carroll’s Alice In Wonderland for Universal Pictures. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the film is a “passion project” for Carpenter, who is said to have brought the idea to the studio herself, complete with “specific ideas and a lookbook.”

Lorene Scafaria, best-known for writing and directing the Jennifer Lopez-starring crime movie Hustlers, and Marc Platt, producer of both the stage and screen adaptations of Wicked, were both brought on by the studio, along with Leslie Morgenstein and Elysa Koplovitz Dutton of Alloy Entertainment, which produced Gossip Girl and Pretty Little Liars.

It sounds like Carpenter is going to be fairly busy with film projects for the time being; she’s also billed for inclusion in Seth Rogen’s upcoming The Muppet Show revival. But she’s still got a few musical obligations coming up; she’s nominated for six awards at the upcoming 68th Annual Grammy Awards, including Album Of The Year and Best Pop Vocal Album.