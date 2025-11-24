On her Short N’ Sweet tour, Sabrina Carpenter has made it a tradition to “arrest” people on the grounds of being too hot. So far, she has gotten an impressive roster of celebrities involved in the bit, including but not limited to Marcello Hernandez (as his Saturday Night Live character Domingo), Anne Hathaway, Nicole Kidman, Salma Hayek, Gigi Hadid, Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff, Ayo Edebiri and Clairo, Olivia Dean, Millie Bobby Brown, and Joe Keery (Djo).

Well, the tour wrapped up last week with a run of shows at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. At the final date yesterday (November 23), Carpenter had one final arrest to make and she made it count, recruiting Muppets icon Miss Piggy (here’s a video). Amid a brief chat, Piggy said she was enjoying the show, but she did have some notes she’d share privately later. Eventually, a security guard (a bear puppet) carried out the arrest and escourted Miss Piggy away.

Check out the setlist from the final show below.