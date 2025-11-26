Sabrina Carpenter kicked off her Short N’ Sweet tour back in September 2024. Now, over a year later, it’s finally over, as she wrapped up with six shows at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles last week. Now that the tour is finished, Carpenter finds herself in her feelings about the closing of this chapter.

Sharing photos from the final two concerts on Instagram yesterday (November 25), Carpenter wrote:

“Shows 5 and 6! just the greatest way to give this tour the goodbye she deserves [lips emoji] more short n’ sweet tour thoughts and pictures coming soon… (I’ve gone through 6 boxes of Kleenex) But for now i have to thank [Maya Rudolph] and @realmisspiggy for being the most breathtaking Juno girls and i have to thank you LA for giving us everything you’ve got and then some :’) i love you!”

In an Instagram Story, she also wrote, “sorry for crying during espresso.” Indeed, she did get emotional during the song: Fan-shoot footage (like this) shows a teary-eyed Carpenter telling the crowd, “I thought it would be fun if I cry while I sing ‘Espresso.'”

Meanwhile, Carpenter has some major Grammy nominations to look forward to next year, as she’s up for Record, Song (both for “Manchild”, and Album Of The Year (Short N’ Sweet).