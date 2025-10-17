Sabrina Carpenter has made it a concert tradition to “arrest” somebody, usually a famous face on the crowd, for being too hot. That custom, it turns out, extends to her new Saturday Night Live promo video, too, ahead of her stint as host and musical guest this upcoming weekend.

For the new teaser, Carpenter is paired with cast member Marcello Hernández, appropriate given that he played Domingo in the famous Carpenter-referencing sketch. For their first bit, they encourage any viewers who are watching the ad while doing dishes. In the second one, Carpenter declares she “might need to arrest someone for being too hot.” Hernández starts to turn himself in before Carpenter reveals it’s actually the cameraman she’s taking into custody.

For the final bit, Hernández asks if Carpenter’s scared to host and she insists she’s not since she performs “in front of thousands of screaming fans every night.” Her greatest fear (and Hernández’s, too), though, is “my dentist grows a really long beard and during the appointment, it tickles my chest.”

Carpenter was a musical guest in 2024, but this will be her first time hosting. She appeared in a sketch during that episode and later that season, she showed up during Quinta Brunson’s monologue.

Check out the video above.