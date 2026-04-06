We’re now approaching one year of Man’s Best Friend, which Sabrina Carpenter released back in August 2025. The album produced a couple hits with “Manchild” and “Tears,” the former peaking at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and the latter in the third spot. Now, another album track may see a lift to those ranks, as today (April 6), Carpenter has released a new video for “House Tour.”

Carpenter stars in the visual alongside Madelyn Cline and Margaret Qualley, the latter of whom co-directed the clip with Carpenter. In it, the trio works for a company called Pretty Girl Clean-Up Crew, though they don’t seem particularly professional when they enter a mansion and start treating it like home. Things get out of hand and by the end of the clip, the cops are involved.

At a Spotify event last summer, Carpenter said of the song:

“When you hear it, it’s very fun, it’s very unserious, but it was a concept that I had. When we wrote it, it was a really cute night and it was one of my last nights with my… I made this whole album with three people, Amy [Allen], Jack [Antonoff] and John [Ryan], and it felt like a band in a lot of ways. And this was our last night all together and we were like, ‘Come on, guys, let’s just go out to dinner and have a fun night, we’ve done a lot, we’ve written a lot,’ and we ended up kind of like, ‘What if we spend the next hour just trying sh*t and seeing what sticks?’ And we got the first little seed in the tip of ‘House Tour’ and we were like, ‘That’s the dumbest thing we’ve ever heard,’ and then we went to dinner and then we came back and we listened to it, and we were dancing all around the room and we just had the best time ever, and then we worked on it longer than an hour and it became one of my favorite songs.”

Watch the “House Tour” video above.