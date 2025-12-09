The 2026 Grammy Awards ceremony isn’t far away now, as the show is set for February 1 (live at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, broadcast via CBS and Paramount Plus). Sabrina Carpenter will be one of the biggest stars of the night, as she has a handful of nominations. Aside from her biggest ones (Record, Album, and Song Of The Year), she’s also in contention for Best Music Video for the first time, for “Manchild.”

On Late Night With Seth Meyers yesterday (December 8), she discussed what that shoot was like. The most major mishap: falling on a cactus. She revealed that it made her cry and that she was “picking sh*t out of…” for the rest of the day. She also described the three-day shoot as “so ambitious,” revealing she had 37 different outfits to wear.

Carpenter and Meyers had a delightful 15-minute conversation, perhaps the most exciting takeaway from which is that today, perhaps as you’re reading this, they two are filming a “day drinking” segment, which is set to air next week.

Check out the full interview above and find Carpenter’s 2026 Grammy nominations below.