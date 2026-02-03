Sabrina Carpenter is one of the biggest pop stars of the current age, but she has also used her spotlight to remind the world that she’s a skilled actor and is very funny, too. Her on-stage antics are hilarious, and over the past year, she’s become a bit of a mainstay on Saturday Night Live, popping up for an unannounced cameo last month. Carpenter hasn’t gotten her own Super Bowl Halftime Show yet, but she will be seen during the big game in a new Pringles commercial.

The extended version of the ad is out now and it starts with a title card dubbing the piece “Love At First Bite.” The sketch itself begins with Carpenter on the phone, telling somebody she’s “so tired of boys,” adding, “I need a man.” At this point, the face on the Pringles can in her hand gets her attention and whispers, “Build him.” So, Carpenter does, constructing a human out of Pringles, who she names Pringleleo. They enjoy some adventures and romance together before things go sideways.

For more of Carpenter, she also stars alongside Kermit, Miss Piggy, and the rest in a new Muppet Show special that’s set to premiere on February 4.

Check out the Pringles ad above.