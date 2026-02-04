At the end of her Short N’ Sweet Tour in November 2025, Sabrina Carpenter capped off her tradition of making fake arrests by putting one more celebrity in custody: Muppets icon Miss Piggy. Now, the puppet herself is addressing if there’s any lingering beef with her The Muppet Show co-star.

In a chat with TV Insider (here’s the video), the interviewer asked if Carpenter being on the show meant she and Miss Piggy had made up following the arrest. Miss Piggy noted the show was actually filmed before that concert moment but went on to say, “I mean, you know, when she arrested me, it wasn’t a bad thing. you understand. It was a sign of, you know, respect.”

Miss Piggy talked more about Carpenter in an E! News interview. When asked if she was intimidated to work with Carpenter, she laughed at the question and said, “Was I intimidated?. If anything, I think you should ask Sabrina if she was intimidated by moi. Actually, don’t ask her that, though. Just take my word for it. She was very intimidated.” Kermit The Frog interjected, “What I think Miss Piggy is meaning to say is that it was great to share the stage with Sabrina, who is an amazing singer and actress.” Miss Piggy chimed in, “Sure, sure, sure, yeah. That’s what I meant.”

The The Muppet Show special premieres tonight (February 4) on ABC and Disney+. In case you missed it, check out the trailer below.