Sabrina Carpenter was on Late Night last week and during the appearance, she and Seth Meyers revealed they were preparing to film a “day drinking” segment for the show. Well, they did and last night (December 16), it aired.

Right off the bat, they subverted expectations: Instead of starting with an espresso martini, they went right to chugging a beer. Next, they had to either answer some personal questions or drink. Sabrina immediately opted to not reveal who she wrote “Manchild” about, while Seth wouldn’t say which sketch on Carpenter’s first time hosting SNL was the worst. Carpenter was also tasked with quickly giving Meyers a nickname and she went with “Th,” and was also tasked with rating him from 1 to 10, going with 7, which sparked some conversation.

Later, they competed to see who could do the best at predicting what different animals would sound like. Highlights included “raccoons” fighting, which they both nailed, prompting Meyers to proclaim the pair would be cast in the next Zootopia movie. Leaving the bar, they then competed at opening holiday gifts while wearing oven mitts, and whatever they managed to open, the other person had to drink.

Despite Meyers and Carpenter admitting they don’t know each other that well, they were an immediately electric pair, so check out the segment above.