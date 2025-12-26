Sabrina Carpenter superfans are already aware of “Such A Funny Way.” This summer, she released the song as a vinyl-only bonus track on Man’s Best Friend. In September, she briefly made the track available for digital download, writing at the time, “‘Such a Funny Way’ is a song i am so proud of. the sentiment is one i always thought could really be the end of Man’s Best Friend in another universe!”

Now, she has decided to re-purpose the song as a holiday gift for her fans: On Christmas Eve (December 24), she finally made the song available on streaming for the first time.

Announcing the release on Instagram, Carpenter wrote:

“to thank you for such a beautiful year …and to supply whoever needs a cathartic christmas crashout song… Man’s best friend bonus track edition with one of my favorites ‘Such a Funny Way’ is now officially available on streaming i love you guys so much.

Thank you for caring for these songs the way i do and for such a special 2025!! I feel lucky to know there’s still so much good to come x.”

This comes shortly after her appearances on Late Night, first for an interview and later for a “day drinking” segment.

Listen to “Such A Funny Way” above.