It seems like Sabrina Carpenter’s time as one of Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour openers was so long ago. With both pop stars now making their way around the world on their own separate shows (for Sabrina that’s the Short ‘N Sweet Tour), fans wondered when their paths would cross again.

Well, yesterday (October 26) Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter finally reunited (viewable here) during the second night of The Eras Tour‘s run in New Orleans, Louisiana. On the Caesars Superdome stage, the pair cranked out a melody performance of Carpenter’s breakout hits “Espresso” and “Please Please Please.” But that wasn’t all, Taylor and Sabrina also performed “Is It Over Now?,” a 1989 (Taylor’s Version) goodie.

Prior to Sabrina appearing to the sold out crowd, Swift first performed a cover of “Espresso” on her own before praising her friend’s monumental success over the year. “I love my friend,” she said. “And I am so proud of Sabrina and of the year that she’s had. She was opening up on ‘The Eras Tour’ earlier this year and since then her year has absolutely taken off. Her tour…you can’t get tickets to it. The album is No. 1 constantly.”

Usually, Taylor’s surprise songs each night are one of her b-side favorite. But last night she wanted to use the performance slot to show her friend some much deserved admiration.