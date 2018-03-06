After a hiatus that felt longer than forever, Sade is back with a new song for Ava DuVernay’s film adaptation of A Wrinkle In Time. The reclusive R&B Sade is something of a legend in many musical circles, but hasn’t released any new music since her 2010 album Soldier of Love, or, if you’re splitting hairs, 2011’s compilation record The Ultimate Collection.

However, word spread around the internet not long ago that she had agreed to come out of hiding and contribute a song to DuVernay’s hotly anticipated adaptation of Madeleine L’Engle’s sci-fi stunner, A Wrinkle In Time. The film is widely-regarded for its diverse female cast and production team, which includes Reese Witherspoon and Oprah as stars, and has been riding a wave of change in Hollywood as past power structures and stereotypes are effectively being torn down.

The song, which is called “Flower Of The Universe” appeared tonight on what appears to be No I.D.’s Audiomack account. He is the producer of the track — another big get after handling Jay-Z’s Grammy-nominated 4:44 — and tweeted out a link to the track earlier tonight, thanking DuVernay in the post.

Ava herself also weighed in on Twitter:

A late-night treat for all you Flowers of the Universe. My thanks to No I.D. And thank you to @SadeOfficial. You are a queen and a visionary and we love you. #WrinkleInTime https://t.co/oen0etyYFi — Ava DuVernay (@ava) March 6, 2018

Listen to the new track above, via No I.D.’s Audiomack account. A Wrinkle In Time hits theaters this Friday, 3/9.