Twitter continues to be both a gift and a curse for up-and-coming artists, as Saucy Santana is now learning due to some of his outrageous early online behavior. After appearing on XXL‘s 2022 Freshman Class feature this week, signaling his impending superstardom, he apparently came under fire from the Beyhive, the aggressive self-declared defenders of Beyonce’s online dignity. Their stinging tweets prompted him to address his “childish, hateful tweets” while encouraging the Stans to do some self-reflection and growing up themselves.

“Fake woke ass bitches!!!!” he wrote. “People don’t care about old tweets. The internet have this weird thing with power! Thinking they have the power to cancel someone… NEWS FLASH! You don’t! Y’all be thinking y’all have someone by the balls about situations you don’t give a damn about.” The old tweets in question saw the outspoken then-makeup artist opining that he thought he was “prettier than” Beyonce and calling then-toddler Blue Ivy “nappy headed.” They likely rankled fans in light of Santana’s new song “Booty” heavily sampling Beyonce’s breakthrough solo single “Crazy In Love.”

The man deleted his tweets. https://t.co/0dbVnwgEmq pic.twitter.com/7jaHupAMGT — Today I Got Time (@TodayIGotTime1) June 9, 2022

In a follow-up thread, he explained why he tweeted such things and highlighted some of the changes he’s made since then. “Stop all that cap! Tryna ruin ppl Careers cuz you at home miserable and broke. I was miserable and broke too making childish, hateful tweets in 2014. Im 28 years old. A grown a– adult. A completely different mindset on life from when I was 20. But, yall knew dat. It be the people in the comments… tryna force you to apologize or say sorry. To who?! To y’all?! If I did something to offend someone I should I apologize to them!!!! Not u bitches. Told y’all, y’all think got power over ppl. But, go head.”

Celebrities are human. Not robots and they for damn sure ain’t perfect. I still talk about a bitch like a doggggggg til this day. Not publicly because my opinion matters to a lot of ppl now. I be Chillin. I don’t even insert myself in shit that don’t involve me. — Material Gworl. (@SaucySantana_) June 11, 2022

He certainly has a point. Everybody — and I do mean “everybody” — seems to be way too invested in other peoples’ lives online and while it may seem like the folks we target for fun are distanced from the fallout, having hundreds or even thousands of people tweeting such horrible things at you would eventually get to anybody. If anything, perhaps the Hive was stressed out because they thought Beyonce was going to announce a new album and didn’t. If that’s the case, then they should really give another listen to her self-titled album and do their best to chill out. Meanwhile, it’s nice that Saucy has learned his lesson; let’s just hope the time comes when apologies for boorish online behavior are no longer needed at all.