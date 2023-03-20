Saweetie‘s debut album Pretty B*tch Music has been anticipated for years.

“When you get signed, the label wants a hit,” she explained in a February 2022 interview. “They want a return on their investment, which I understand. But it’s important for artists to understand themselves before they start seeking for hits.” She offered an estimated release date of the summer of that year, which obviously didn’t happen.

In a new interview with E! News, the rapper shared another update on the LP. “I feel like a debut album is not something you just put out,” she said. “It’s not something you play with. I’m a Cancer, so I like to overthink sometimes, but I think you have to be really careful with that, and I take my art really serious.”

“I’ve been through a lot of interesting experiences,” she added. “So, I wanna put that all into my album in the most artistic and organic way.”

In June of last year, she shared more on her Instagram Story about the process. “These past couple of years have been a growing experience for me as an artist, human, but most importantly, a woman,” she wrote. “I have realized my purpose with the platform God has given me, which is why I have taken my time with releasing music this time around. Through hours of self-reflection, I have realized that Pretty B.*.T.C.H. music is not an album — it’s a movement. It’s a culture. It’s a language. It’s a lifestyle. We not rushing art. We taking our time! This ain’t no microwave sh*t! It’s baking & it will definitely be worth the taste.”

