saweetie concert
Getty Image
Music

Saweetie Is Headlining Her Own Super Bowl Concert Within The Virtual World Of Roblox

Saweetie has had a quiet year so far, but the Bay Area rapper is set to make a splash as she confirms her first big performance of the year will be at the Super Bowl — although, rather than playing at the big game itself (that’s Rihanna), her concert will be a virtual one within the popular Roblox platform.

According to Billboard, the Saweetie Super Bowl Concert will be a free show on Roblox presented by Intuit premiering on February 10 at 7:00 ET. It will re-air every hour on the hour until February 12. The set will be fully motion-captured and “family-friendly” according to Warner Music Group, which recently launched its Rhythm City partnership with Roblox. A screenshot provided by WMG shows what Saweetie’s in-game avatar will look like as she performs in a virtual “Intuit Stadium” (IRL, the Intuit Arena is currently under construction in Inglewood, California, and will be the home of the Los Angeles Clippers).

saweetie-virtual-super-bowl-concert-1260 (1)
Warner Music Group

Meanwhile, Saweetie, who debut album Pretty Bitch Music has been one of hip-hop’s most anticipated through a string of delays, will continue to branch out in 2023. She’s billed to appear as herself in an upcoming episode of Peacock’s Bel-Air, and has been teasing new music as a follow-up to her six-song EP The Single Life.

Saweetie is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Topics: #Super BowlTags: , ,
Listen To This
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Music Of January 2023
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×