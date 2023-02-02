Saweetie Is Headlining Her Own Super Bowl Concert Within The Virtual World Of Roblox

Saweetie has had a quiet year so far, but the Bay Area rapper is set to make a splash as she confirms her first big performance of the year will be at the Super Bowl — although, rather than playing at the big game itself (that’s Rihanna), her concert will be a virtual one within the popular Roblox platform.

According to Billboard, the Saweetie Super Bowl Concert will be a free show on Roblox presented by Intuit premiering on February 10 at 7:00 ET. It will re-air every hour on the hour until February 12. The set will be fully motion-captured and “family-friendly” according to Warner Music Group, which recently launched its Rhythm City partnership with Roblox. A screenshot provided by WMG shows what Saweetie’s in-game avatar will look like as she performs in a virtual “Intuit Stadium” (IRL, the Intuit Arena is currently under construction in Inglewood, California, and will be the home of the Los Angeles Clippers).

Meanwhile, Saweetie, who debut album Pretty Bitch Music has been one of hip-hop’s most anticipated through a string of delays, will continue to branch out in 2023. She’s billed to appear as herself in an upcoming episode of Peacock’s Bel-Air, and has been teasing new music as a follow-up to her six-song EP The Single Life.