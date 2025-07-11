If Saweetie has no fans left, I am deceased. Send flowers and condolences to Phil Cosores c/o Uproxx Studios in Los Angeles, California. The Bay Area’s Icy Princess has had a rocky road in recent years, but she’s still good for at least one solid summer banger a year, and really does live up to her cognomen as a true sweetheart who deserves better than she’s been given.

If, like me, you have had your fingers crossed for her career resurgence, we just might be getting our wish soon enough. On Instagram, Saweetie shared a teaser of her next single, “Boffum,” and a promise that a “new era” is right around the corner. The song, which is marked for a July 18 release, is backed by a bass-laden beat produced by J White Did It built around an interpolation Young Buck’s 2004 Straight Outta Cashville single “Shorty Wanna Ride” — which should sound exciting, because her best work comes on Southern-style beats or interpolations of 106 & Park staples. Also, J White’s the guy largely responsible for some of Cardi B’s biggest hits (“Bodak Yellow” and “I Like It”), as well as Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage.” So if anyone is going to put us firmly back on the road to Pretty B*tch Music, it might just be him.