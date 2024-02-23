Saweetie Reboots Her ‘Pretty B*tch Music’ Rollout With The Soulful Anthem, ‘Richtivities’

It’s been a minute since we heard a new single from Saweetie. The Bay Area rapper last dropped a new solo song six months ago, celebrating her “Birthday” with Tyga and YG and announcing it was “Shot O’Clock.” After completing her tour with Tyga and YG, she teamed up with fellow Bay Filipino P-Lo to craft an anthem for their San Francisco 49ers ahead of the Super Bowl push, but since then, she’s laid relatively low… until now.

Saweetie returned this week to tease her new song “Richtivities,” and today, she dropped the song along with a visualizer illustrating just what she means. The track is a departure from anything we’ve heard from her yet; rather than reviving a Y2K classic for millennial nostalgia or making a blatant bid for radio domination, she chooses to lean into hip-hop history with a soulful sample that sounds like it was inspired by DJ Paul and Juicy J’s beat for UGK’s “International Players Anthem (I Choose You).” She even slows down her flow, going for a punchy delivery that has her sounding better than ever. Best of all, she kicks things off with the words her fans have been waiting to hear for years: “Pretty B*tch Music,” the name of her long-awaited, oft-delayed debut album.

Could this mean she’s back on the rollout trail? We can only hope. Check out “Richtivities” above.