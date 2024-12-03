Since her musical breakthrough Saweetie has been bullied over her creative choices. Most recently, the “Is It The Way” rapper’s previous summer bop sparked a fierce debate online.

In March, Saweetie teased the track “Nani.” Once the clip was shared online, some users brushed it off as mindless “retail music.” Today (December 2), Saweetie had the final laugh by announcing her new collaboration with fashion retailer Forever 21.

Over on X (formerly Twitter), Saweetie shared the promotional trailer (viewable here) for the partnership with the caption: “Thanx, trollz.”

In the teaser, Saweetie looked over viral reactions to her song before heading into her local Forever 21 store.

“It’s giving Forever 21 store playlist,” read one comment.

“Retail music for sure,” said another.

“Yea the song is literally giving Forever 21 music,” listed another comment.

After shaking off the dismissive remarks, Saweetie walked into the location two campaign images of herself (Forever Naughty and Forever Nice) greeted her at the entrance. Although the details of the partnership hasn’t yet been revealed back on the visuals, store display, and Saweetie’s fierce animal print coat and knee-high boots, all signs point to a curated collection.

Time and time again, Saweetie has turned negative online comments about her into positive cash flow. Just think back to Saweetie’s McDonald’s meal and the jokes about her viral eating habits. The rapper always finds a way to laugh her way to the bank.