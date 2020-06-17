Bay Area rapper Saweetie has returned with the first single from her upcoming debut album, “Tap In.” Once again tapping into her penchant for sampling early-millennium hip-hop classics, Saweetie turns to hometown hero Too Short and his 2006 hit “Blow The Whistle” for an energetic, party-ready bop that is sure to repeat the success of her previous summertime staples, “My Type” and “ICY GRL.”

After revealing that she nearly quit rapping until the success of “My Type,” Saweetie sounds rejuvenated on her latest single, which finds her bragging about her physical features and skill at accumulating wealth. “Wrist on glitter, waist on thinner / I’m a show you how to bag a eight-figure n****,” she boasts.

Debuting the song on Beats 1 Radio, Saweetie spoke on the support she received from the legend whose hit she sampled. “Short has always been supportive since ‘ICY GRL,'” she shared. “So the fact that I was able to get his blessing to do ‘Blow The Whistle’ because I recorded it and I was like, ‘What if he doesn’t like it?’ But then he liked it. So I’m just so excited. I’m so happy that he loves it.”

“Tap In” is the first single from Saweetie’s upcoming album, Pretty B*tch Music, the full-length follow-up to her 2019 EP, Icy.

Listen to Saweetie’s “Tap In” above and stay tuned for the official video dropping at 3pm PST / 6pm EST.

