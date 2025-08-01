Saweetie’s Opulent ‘Boffum’ Video Shows Her Classy And Ratchet Sides

Saweetie is back with a new EP, Hella Pressure, and the video for her extra hyphy new single, “Boffum.”

The video is about what you’d expect from a song with that title: a string of tableaus featuring Saweetie in a variety of contrasting situations showing off her comfort with both luxury and low-end surroundings. While in one shot, she sits down to a marvelous buffet of five-star offerings, on the other side of the split screen, she munches on Hot Cheetos using a pair of chopsticks (gotta preserve that expensive manicure, right?). At the end, she splits the difference; instead of departing the mansion in a chauffeured limo or luxury car, she hops in the back of a Waymo — gotta rep the Bay.

Hella Pressure, meanwhile, presents four other new tracks showcasing what she’s been working on since the last update on her long-awaited debut, Pretty B*tch Music. Although some fans used the long wait as a reason to deride the Bay Area rapper, she’s remained as ubiquitous as ever, doing deals with Forever 21 and performing at the NBA All-Star Game.

Watch Saweetie’s “Boffum” video above.

Hella Pressure is out now via ICY/Warner Records. You can find more info here.