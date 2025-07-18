Saweetie Isn’t Choosy About Her Luxuries On The Materialistic ‘Boffum’

After sharing a teaser for her latest single last week, Saweetie returned to the spotlight this week with “Boffum,” an upbeat, luxurious, materialistic single that gets back to the things she does best. In this case, it’s name-checking expensive goods, boasting about her romantic prowess, and refusing to choose between all the options on the table, because, as she says on the hook, why not “boffum?”

Produced by J White Did It, “Boffum” utilizes an interpolation of Young Buck’s 2004 Straight Outta Cashville single “Shorty Wanna Ride,” reintroducing a staple of Saweetie hits going back to her very first one, “Icy Grl.” It seems most fans agree, she’s at her best when utilizing samples of songs from her youth; those fans should be more than satisfied with the results of this new effort.

Whether this means that Saweetie will finally release her long-awaited debut(!) album, Pretty Bitch Music, remains to be seen. Truthfully, although there are still plenty of “albums artists,” Saweetie has not only been surviving but thriving when it comes to releasing singles every few months (her last one, “Is It The Way,” also tapped into her usual hit-making formula, albeit from a slightly different angle). Either way, the Icy Princess will always find a way to win.

Watch the visualizer for Saweetie’s new song “Boffum” above.