It’s not uncommon to discover that an entertainment star has some connections in the industry that helped them get to where they are, whether that be family or somebody else close to them. Saweetie had that sort of contact: Gabrielle Union is her cousin. Saweetie says, though, that she wanted to achieve success on her own, so she refused help from the actress.

Saweetie explained the situation, saying during a recent Desus & Mero interview:

“They were all kind of upset at me because they heard ‘My Type’ and was like, ‘We didn’t know you was doing music. What you doin’ over there?’ But me, I have so much pride. I believe in being self-made and trying to figure things out on my own. I appreciated that they reached out and was like, ‘We see what you’re doing. Our friends keep talking about you. We see you and if you need our help, please let us know.’ So I appreciate the support, but for me, like, I’ve always been self-motivated. So, instead of asking for help, I just wanted to see if I could do it on my own.”

Watch the interview above.

Saweetie is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.