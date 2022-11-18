Icy girl season is officially upon us, and it has nothing to do with the impending East Coast blizzard: Bay area representor Saweetie is back with new music. Traditionally, the self-proclaimed “icy mami” tries her best to avoid making the headlines. However, on her new EP, The Single Life, Saweetie is addressing the rumor mill head-on… or so fans think.

On “Don’t Say Nothin,” one of the six songs featured on the project, Saweetie seems to be breaking her silence regarding her supposed romantic involvement with Atlanta rapper Lil Baby. Late last year, reports began to circulate alleging that the pair were secretly dating, which he’s denied on several occasions.

The Rance 1500-produced track opens with a mock phone call. Saweetie is being made aware of the online discourse surrounding her dating life. During the conversation, Saweetie reacts to when the rumors reached social media. Fans believe one line is a direct shot a Lil Baby: “Look at Twitter for what? What the f*ck! These big mouth-ass blogs and big mouth-ass n****s. Shut the f*ck up.”

When asked about the inspiration behind the song, Saweetie told Rolling Stone, “[This song] is for my single women who are upset with the violation of privacy. If you give someone an intimate moment, keep it on hush mode.”

The “Drip Too Hard” rapper wasn’t the only person fans think Saweetie has set her sights on. She also took a warranted dig at ex-boyfriend, former Migos member Quavo.

On the line, “Post a pic in his sweatshirt / I bet it have my ex hurt / that’s what I get for kissin’ on these frogs / he got mad and told my business to the blogs,” Saweetie seemingly alleges that out of jealousy, Quavo attempted to damage her public image.

This isn’t the first time the pair took jabs at one another. Back in October, in the music video for his single “Messy,” Quavo reenacts a tussle in an elevator with his former lover after the footage leaked on Twitter.

