Saweetie is setting the record straight. While her latest EP The Single Life didn’t do so well on the charts, people still can’t help but talk about it.

A particular song, “Don’t Say Nothin’,” features Saweetie addressing her love life, and many have interpreted some of the lines as references to certain rappers — specifically, Quavo and Lil Baby.

One particular line seems to address a rumored $100,000 shopping spree, to which Lil Baby had supposedly treated her.

“A hunnid K, please, you know how much paper I be touchin’ on? / That’s light, better check my net worth / Post a pic in his sweatshirt, I bet it have my ex hurt / That’s what I get for kissin’ on these frogs / He got mad and told my business to the blogs,” she raps on the track.

In an Instagram Live broadcast, she shut down rumors that the song was about Quavo or Lil Baby, saying, “Ain’t nobody dissing nobody. When I went on Caresha Please, I told y’all, whoever’s on ‘Don’t Say Nothin,’ whoever that messaging was towards, it wasn’t toward nobody. Ain’t nobody dissing them boys. So you can kill them rumors and kill that because y’all don’t even know who I’m talking about.”

Also during her live, she shared a snippet of a new song called “Icy Girl, Icy World,” which samples “Barbie Girl” by Aqua.

