Saweetie made a recent appearance on the Bootleg Kev Podcast to share her thoughts about the state of current rap music. Specifically, the California native spoke about how she feels that women are dominating the current game in major cities, including Los Angeles.

“I mean, LA and other cities, it just goes to show that this is the reason why women is running rap and hip-hop,” Saweetie said (as HipHopDX notes). “Because there’s just so much violence and disrespect in the male music. You gotta think, like, remember, what was it, like ’16/’17, remember when like YG, Tyga, Chris [Brown], Big Sean, TeeFlii was out? It was fun, party music.”

“It wasn’t like, ‘I’ma do this to you, and this, and this,’ you know? I feel like we gotta raise the vibration with the music and get back to having a good time,” she added. “Empathy and love, for real.”

While it might have been perceived as “party music,” it’s worth noting that Saweetie not connecting Brown and Tyga with violence and disrespect in music is an… interesting list. Between Brown’s lengthy history and Tyga’s 2021 felony domestic violence arrest, they certainly haven’t been raising the vibrations for a while.

However, to give credit, Saweetie has also spoken in the past about specifically which female rappers have influenced her — from Lil’ Kim, Foxy Brown, Missy Elliott, and Nicki Minaj. “I’ve always liked their demeanor. I know that when they step into the room, you can just feel that boss-ness. They just always felt so powerful to me,” she told Apple Music last year.