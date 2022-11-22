Saweetie is one of the latest artists to offer her condolences to Migos rapper Takeoff after he was shot and killed by a stray bullet in Houston earlier this month.

After releasing her long-awaited EP, The Single Life, last week, Saweetie has been in straight promo mode. The Bay Area rapper had social media in an uproar, mulling over the men in her life, including her former romance with Migos rapper Quavo and her alleged hook-up with Lil Baby.

The rapper’s latest song off the six-track project, “Don’t Say Nothin,” is allegedly a response to Lil Baby, where she raps, ” Look at Twitter for what? What the f*ck! These big mouth-ass blogs and big mouth-ass n****s. Shut the f*ck up.”

However, despite the drama surrounding her and her romantic escapades, Saweetie decided to take a moment to address the passing of Migos rapper Takeoff, the former groupmate, and nephew of her ex-boyfriend Quavo.

In a recent interview, the rapper shared that everything felt “surreal.”

“I feel like the world stopped. He was a wonderful human being,” she said during an interview at Complex. “I mean wonderful, like hella dope. My heart, my condolences go to his family. It’s just really surreal. I feel like Hip Hop is in a really eerie state right now.