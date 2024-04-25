March was a major month for Schoolboy Q fans, as the rapper dropped Blue Lips, his first album since 2019’s Crash Talk. The project features collaborations with folks like Ab-Soul, AzChike, Freddie Gibbs, and Rico Nasty, and has been regarded by some critics as one of Schoolboy’s best albums yet. If that sounds like something you’d want to see live on stage, the good news is that Schoolboy has decided to take the album on tour.

The bad news is that as it stands now, he’s offering relatively limited opportunities to see it. Yesterday (April 24), the rapper announced Blue Lips Weekends, a series of concerts in July and August that, yes, take place during the weekends, allowing for a relatively relaxed touring schedule.

Information about specific venues isn’t available yet, but we do know that the tour will hit major cities like Toronto, Chicago, Atlanta, Brooklyn, San Francisco, and Seattle, among others. Tickets aren’t for sale yet, but fans can RSVP here to be notified when more information is available.

Check out the list of tour dates below.