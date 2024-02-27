Blue Lips is out 3/1 via Top Dawg Entertainment/Interscope. Find more information here .

Singles

To date, the only official single is “Yeern 101,” but Q has released teasers for “Back N Love,” “Blueslides,” “Cooties,” and “Love Birds.”

Features

Blue Lips will feature AZ Chike on “Movie,” Jozzy on “Lost Times,” Freddie Gibbs on “Ohio,” Childish Major on “Pig Fee,” Rico Nasty on “Pop,” Ab-Soul on “Foux,” and Devin Malik and Lance Skiiiwalker on “Love Birds.”