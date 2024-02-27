This week, Schoolboy Q will release his first full-length album since 2019’s Crash Talk. The Top Dawg Entertainment OG has spent a few years out of the limelight enjoying fatherhood and working on his golf game, but this Friday (March 1) he’s dropping Blue Lips after spending much of the month promoting it. After announcing the album’s release date to begin the month, Q spent the next three weeks releasing new tracks to showcase its direction, including “Back In Love” and “Blueslides,” the defiant “Yeern 101,” “Cooties,” and “Lovebirds.” featuring Devin Malik and Lance Skiiiwalker.
Release Date
Blue Lips is out 3/1 via Top Dawg Entertainment/Interscope. Find more information here.
Tracklist
1. “Funny Guy”
2. “Pop” Feat. Rico Nasty
3. “Thank God 4 Me”
4. “Time Killers”
5. “Yeern 101”
6. “Cooties”
7. “Movie”
8. “Ohio”
9. “Nu Nu”
10. “Blueslides”
11. “Love Birds” Feat. Devin Malik and Lance Skiiiwalker
12. “Lost Times”
13. “First”
14. “Germany ’86”
15. “Foux” Feat. Ab-Soul
16. “Pig Feet”
17. “Smile”
Singles
To date, the only official single is “Yeern 101,” but Q has released teasers for “Back N Love,” “Blueslides,” “Cooties,” and “Love Birds.”
Features
Blue Lips will feature AZ Chike on “Movie,” Jozzy on “Lost Times,” Freddie Gibbs on “Ohio,” Childish Major on “Pig Fee,” Rico Nasty on “Pop,” Ab-Soul on “Foux,” and Devin Malik and Lance Skiiiwalker on “Love Birds.”
Artwork
Tour
Schoolboy Q hasn’t announced a tour for Blue Lips as yet, but if he does plan to do so, it could be after the album rollout is complete.