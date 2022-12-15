Nostalgia alert! In a clip shared to TikTok, Selena Gomez recreated her iconic “Crazy, Funky, Junky Hat” song from Disney’s Wizards Of Waverly Place.

Gomez and her friend, IG model, and influencer Lauren Wolfe, gave fans a special treat in a clip posted to Wolfe’s TikTok account. The actress and Wolfe showed off their adorable dance moves while lip-singing to the classic track.

“What’s that? A hat? Crazy, funky, junky hat,” Gomez and Wolfe lip-synched. “Overslept, hair unsightly. Trying to look like Keira Knightley. We’ve been there, we’ve done that. We see right through your funky hat.”

The song was initially performed by Gomez’s character on Wizards Of Waverly Place, Alex Russo, alongside her best friend, Harper Finkle, on the fourth episode of the show’s first season, back in 2007. The show followed the Russo family, who were restauranteurs by day, and wizards by night, complete with a lair behind their kitchen.

The Disney channel series was one of the longest-running programs, in the network’s history, with nearly 106 episodes, before going off the air in 20212. Joining them is That’s So Raven, with 100 episodes, and Hannah Montana, with 98.

This past October, the show celebrated its 15th anniversary.

These days you can find Gomez portraying Mabel Mora on Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building, where she plays a young artist turned amateur sleuth alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short.