Benny Blanco really doesn’t want to tour in support of his and Selena Gomez’s album, but he’s clearly over the moon about his fiancée. At the start, though, he had some apprehension, as Gomez revealed on a new episode of Therapuss.

Gomez said of how she and Blanco first met:

“We met when I was 16 because we were going to possibly work together, but I didn’t start releasing music ’til 17, 18. So we saw each other around. It was nice. And then… I don’t know, I feel like he was just an acquaintance, if that makes sense. And to be honest, [we weren’t] like besties. I just thought he was nice. And then we did a few songs together. […] I just thought he was funny. I was just like, ‘This guy’s so funny.’ But I didn’t think anything of him.”

She went on to discuss how the seeds for their romantic relationship were planted when they reunited to work on the 2023 song “Single Soon,” saying:

“We spoke for two hours and I asked him to hook me up with anybody that he knew that was cute, and he was like, ‘Oh, we do these things, like, dinner nights. You should come.’ And next thing you know, we’re dating. But, he was terrified in the beginning ’cause he was like, ‘It’s work and it’s complicated and people are going to get mad,’ and I’m like, ‘I don’t give a sh*t, kiss me.'”

Watch the full Therapuss episode above.