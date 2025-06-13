Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco released their new album, I Said I Love You First, a few months ago. There haven’t been any live shows in support of it, and it doesn’t look like there will be any either.

During a recent interview with Australia’s Hit Network, Blanco was asked if he and Selena are planning on doing any concerts in support of the album and he responded:

“That’s like my worst nightmare. Doing live shows, like, anytime I had to do SNL or, like, AMAs, I’m always just like, ‘When’s it over? When’s it over?’ I just want to be home on my couch.”

Meanwhile, Blanco recently spoke about what it was like creating the album with Gomez, saying, “She’d wake up, I’d have a pen out, and I’d write what was on her mind. Then we’d go into the other room and create it, and it became a song. It was such a cathartic and therapeutic experience. All the songwriting, it’s all our friends. There’s no, like, ‘Man, we’re gonna get in with this person for the first time — I wonder how this is gonna go.’ We also kept this one really close to the chest, because I feel like it was so important for it to be written exactly how we wanted it and to feel exactly how we wanted it to feel.”

Watch the full Hit Network interview above.