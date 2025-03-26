Sexyy Red Declares She’s ‘The Most-Hated Female Rapper’

Sexyy Red has quickly become one of the biggest figures in hip-hop over the past couple years. So, there’s a lot of love flowing her way, but when you reach the heights that Sexyy has, there’s inevitably some hate that also comes with the territory. Actually, Sexyy believes she gets an inordinate amount of hate, so much so that she’s “the most-hated female rapper.”

During a recent interview with Big Boy, at about 26 minutes into the video above, Sexyy explained:

“I think [the hateful comments] are getting bigger. […] I ain’t gon’ fake it. I said this: I feel like I’m the most-hated female rapper. They hate on me the most. I get a lot of love, but they be hating on me. It be little inside sh*t. They tryna put me down. I be feeling like, ‘Is y’all sending people to comment under here?’ I feel like it’s some hidden agendas. […] I just be feeling like muthaf*ckas tryna bring me down. They don’t like seeing me win. And I be seeing people say that in the comments. They be like, ‘Why do y’all hate her so much? What do she do to y’all? She just be chilling.'”

Check out the full interview above.