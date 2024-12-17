Owen Wilson had an epic weekend. On December 14, the Loki actor stormed the stage of Rolling Loud Miami 2024 with headliner Travis Scott.

But when Wilson was not serving as the hype man during Scott’s performance of “Fe!n,” he enjoyed other musicians’ set from the crowd. One of those performances included Sexyy Red. While hip-hop know the “Pound Town” rapper as a provocateur, Wilson was completely unaware. During Sexyy Red’s Rolling Loud Miami 2024 set, Owen Wilson was spotted looking on in utter shock. Well, the now-viral clip captured by a festivalgoer (viewable here), made its way back to Sexyy Red’s desk.

Yesterday (December 15), Sexyy Red took a moment to address leaving Wilson speechless. On X (formerly Twitter), Sexyy reposted the video with the caption: “Dats my baby Owen 😽😽.”

That flirty response was enough to jump start Sexyy’s followers inner matchmaking skills. Others are now eagerly awaiting Wilson’s forthcoming film inspired by the festival. If Sexyy Red twerking was enough to knock him off of his feet, he has a lot of work to do to prepare for his upcoming role.

For true Sexyy Red fans, this isn’t even her most memorable Rolling Loud Miami moment. Back in 2023, Sexyy Red took was escorted onstage by shirtless men on leashes.