Simone Biles posted a video of herself dancing to Megan Thee Stallion’s “Where Them Girls At” ahead of her Olympics performance, and Megan herself was all too happy to reshare the video after the US Olympic Gymnastics Team took home the gold medal — bringing Biles’ total to 38. In the video, Biles shows off her nails (“check”), hair (“check”), and makeup (“face pretty”) along with her star-spangled leotard. Megan, in reposting the video on Twitter (never going to call it “X”), added a trio of heart-eye emojis.

In addition to shooting a commercial with a horse to promote NBC’s Olympics coverage, Meg’s also showed off her patriotism by announcing that she’ll be performing at Kamala Harris’ upcoming campaign rally in Atlanta. With plans to “stream Harris’ speech on Facebook, YouTube and the FOX Local App” according to Fox 5 Atlanta, that could mean a chance for those of us not in The Big Peach to follow along.

“Where Them Girls At” is the fourth song from Meg’s new album, Megan, which dropped a little over a month ago on June 30 via Megan’s own independent imprint Hot Girl Productions with distribution through Warner. The song is hugely popular on TikTok, for exactly the reason that Biles used it in her video, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see her win spark a resurgence. You can hear it in full below.