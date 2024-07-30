So far, Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign has established strong ties with the music world. Harris channeled the power of Charli XCX’s Brat, she got a musical nod of approval from Beyoncé, and now, Megan Thee Stallion has made it clear where she stands on the 2024 election by throwing her support behind Harris.

Last night (July 29), Meg shared a promotional image on Instagram, for a Harris-supporting appearance, and it lists a time of 7:30 p.m. ET and a location of Atlanta. Rolling Stone also confirmed the news, with a “source” saying that Meg is planning a “special performance” for Harris’ Atlanta rally today, July 30.