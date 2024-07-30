So far, Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign has established strong ties with the music world. Harris channeled the power of Charli XCX’s Brat, she got a musical nod of approval from Beyoncé, and now, Megan Thee Stallion has made it clear where she stands on the 2024 election by throwing her support behind Harris.
Last night (July 29), Meg shared a promotional image on Instagram, for a Harris-supporting appearance, and it lists a time of 7:30 p.m. ET and a location of Atlanta. Rolling Stone also confirmed the news, with a “source” saying that Meg is planning a “special performance” for Harris’ Atlanta rally today, July 30.
How To Watch Megan Thee Stallion’s Performance At Kamala Harris’ Atlanta Rally
As for how to watch Megan’s performance, FOX 5 Atlanta notes they plan to “stream Harris’ speech on Facebook, YouTube and the FOX Local App.” Based on the phrasing, it’s not clear if their stream will include Meg’s time on stage. Either way, video will surely surface on social media shortly after it happens.
As ABC News notes, this will be Harris’ first trip to Georgia since Joe Biden bowed out of the 2024 presidential race. Dan Kanninen, the Harris campaign’s battleground states director, said, “The vice president is energizing and mobilizing our base. Having a candidate who can mobilize our key Biden-Harris coalition, talking about the issues that resonate with Georgians […] make that state in play.”