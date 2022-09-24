Nicki Minaj‘s headlining set at Rolling Loud New York was a celebration of her hits, both old and new. Over the course of her career, spanning over 15 years, Minaj has become a force in hip-hop with her several solo hits and her iconic collaborations.

Reuniting with her “Super Freaky Girl (Queen Mix)” collaborator, Bia, the two performed the remix of Bia’s breakthrough hit, “Whole Lotta Money.”

During the night, Minaj was also joined by Lil Uzi Vert, as they performed their remix of Uzi’s 2017 hit, “The Way Life Goes,” which contains a prominent sample of “Landslide” by Oh Wonder.

Earlier this year, Minaj dropped a series of collaborations, including one with Fivio Foreign called “We Go Up.” Fivio joined Minaj on stage tonight for a performance of the New York drill track.

One of Minaj’s most famous underground collaborations is 2014’s “Chiraq,” which featured a then-unknown G Herbo. Herbo surprised the audience tonight as he joined Minaj on stage to perform “Chiraq.”

Also during the night, Minaj performed some of her mixtape classics, like “Itty Bitty Piggy” from her 2009 mixtape, Beam Me Up, Scotty.. She also performed an acapella rendition of fan-favorite “Moment 4 Life” from her debut album, Pink Friday.

In clips shared by fans, Nicki is seen performing to an energetic audience, the members of which appear to know all the words to the songs in Minaj’s massive catalog.

