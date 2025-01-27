While attending Paris Men’s Fashion Week, the always-stylish rapper Skepta posed for a photo with Rebel Ridge actor Aaron Pierre. The viral pic inspired headlines like “This Photo Of Skepta & Aaron Pierre? We Can’t Handle The Fineness!” and had people on social media comparing — and arguing about — the two men. “aaron still fine, but this is the SECOND time i’ve seen skepta stand next to an attractive celebrity and make them look crazy,” one post reads. Eventually, Skepta had to step in and quiet the commotion.

“Seeing big men are arguing with girls about me because I took a pic with a man 12 years younger than me lol,” he wrote on X. “I’m literally that man’s Uncle, you man need to chill and let the ladies tweet in peace jare.”

Pierre is a fan-favorite pick to be the next James Bond (maybe Skepta can provide the theme?) following his imposing performance in Jeremy Saulnier’s Netflix thriller Rebel Ridge. “I have not stopped pinching myself. It feels so surreal,” the actor, who also voiced Mufasa in Mufasa: The Lion King, told GQ UK about his breakout year. “I’m learning to prioritize rest in a new way. It’s not something that I’ve been very successful at in my adult life so far.”