Stormzy, Burna Boy, And Skepta Rocked Color-Coordinated Burberry Looks At The Met Gala And Fans Loved It

The 2023 Met Gala was flooded with notable fashion moments from famous musicians. Rihanna arrived fashionable late, but as the singer is currently with child, all was forgiven. Cardi B effortlessly blended both the feminine and masculine elements of the evening’s theme. Doja Cat and Lil Nas X deliver their unique takes on a fierce feline. While Diddy’s clothing company Sean John formally debuted at the event.

However, one unforeseen trio caused a flood of thirsty responses on social media. International musicians, Stormzy, Burna Boy, and Skepta, now referred to on social media s the West African Brotherhood, sported color-coordinated Burberry looks at the Met Gala had fans in love. Although the theme of the evening was centered around the late designer Karl Lagerfeld, the musicians found a way to mix elements from both fashion houses. This marks Burna Boy and Skepta’s first appearance at the Met Gala. Stormzy has previously attended the revered event.

When asked about the inspiration behind his look, Skepta told GQ, “Karl Lagerfeld was a master of suit making, and so for me, it seemed appropriate to stick to that vibe. It’s a pretty clean outfit, I’ve got some studded creeper shoes, but apart from that, it’s really slick.”

Check out some of the fans’ reactions to their looks below.

