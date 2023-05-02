The 2023 Met Gala was flooded with notable fashion moments from famous musicians. Rihanna arrived fashionable late, but as the singer is currently with child, all was forgiven. Cardi B effortlessly blended both the feminine and masculine elements of the evening’s theme. Doja Cat and Lil Nas X deliver their unique takes on a fierce feline. While Diddy’s clothing company Sean John formally debuted at the event.

However, one unforeseen trio caused a flood of thirsty responses on social media. International musicians, Stormzy, Burna Boy, and Skepta, now referred to on social media s the West African Brotherhood, sported color-coordinated Burberry looks at the Met Gala had fans in love. Although the theme of the evening was centered around the late designer Karl Lagerfeld, the musicians found a way to mix elements from both fashion houses. This marks Burna Boy and Skepta’s first appearance at the Met Gala. Stormzy has previously attended the revered event.

When asked about the inspiration behind his look, Skepta told GQ, “Karl Lagerfeld was a master of suit making, and so for me, it seemed appropriate to stick to that vibe. It’s a pretty clean outfit, I’ve got some studded creeper shoes, but apart from that, it’s really slick.”

Check out some of the fans’ reactions to their looks below.

i love that skepta, stormzy and burna boy are all colour coordinated MY MEN pic.twitter.com/6Jc4Zys4ou — Attah⚡👽 (@lukeee_x2) May 2, 2023

Love love love to imagine that Burna Boy, Stormzy and Skepta have a group chat with.. Barry Keoghan. pic.twitter.com/pCyQQxmeXC — paint pig (@GrrlGhost) May 2, 2023

God is real as evidenced by the men in these photos. Wowowow. 😮‍💨 https://t.co/yWkgjK7hiA — B. (@_lovebiancaxo) May 2, 2023

Forget the 3 wise men…..I present 3 fine men https://t.co/o35LS3bEVy — Kayla Says (@KaylaShanai) May 2, 2023

Burna Boy, Barry Keoghan, Stormzy and Skepta pulling up at #MetGala #MetGala2023

Like 😂😂😂😂pic.twitter.com/nltpu8ylFm — 𝕺𝖑𝖚𝖜𝖆𝖙𝖔𝖇𝖎 𝕬𝖉𝖊𝖐𝖚𝖓𝖑𝖊 𝕺𝖓𝖎𝖞𝖎𝖉𝖊 (@Eminence_Tobi) May 2, 2023

Burna boy, Skepta, Stormzy & Barry Keoghan at the #MetGala yesterday 😂 pic.twitter.com/Rfm5OSBooe — 𝕭𝖎𝖑𝖑𝕲𝖆𝖙𝖊𝖘 🇳🇬🦅 (@Xubayr_Moh) May 2, 2023

