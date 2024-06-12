Florida rapper Ski Mask The Slump God has announced the dates for his 11th Dimension Tour supporting his new album of the same name. His openers on the tour will be fellow Floridians DJ Scheme and Danny Towers, while he will also be joined by emerging stars Hardrock and Molly Santana on North American dates.

Tickets will be available beginning Friday, June 14, at 10 AM local time at LiveNation.com. Pre-sale tickets are available now. See below for dates.