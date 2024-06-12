Florida rapper Ski Mask The Slump God has announced the dates for his 11th Dimension Tour supporting his new album of the same name. His openers on the tour will be fellow Floridians DJ Scheme and Danny Towers, while he will also be joined by emerging stars Hardrock and Molly Santana on North American dates.
Tickets will be available beginning Friday, June 14, at 10 AM local time at LiveNation.com. Pre-sale tickets are available now. See below for dates.
Ski Mask The Slump God 2024 Tour Dates
06/15 – Chicago, IL – Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash^
07/05 – Ebreichsdorf, Austria – Rolling Loud Austria^
07/09 – Prague, Czech Republic – Lucerna Music Bar*
07/10 – Budapest, Hungary – Akvarium
07/12 – Munich, Germany – Tonhalle*
07/15 – Krakow, Poland – Studio*
07/17 – Vilnius, Lithuania – Lukiskes 2.0
07/19 – Riga, Latvia – Positivus Festival*
07/25 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount
07/26 – Boston, MA – House of Blues
07/28 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS
07/29 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY
07/31 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
08/01 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
08/04 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore
08/06 – Denver, CO @ Summit
08/09 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
08/11 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
08/12 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
08/14 – San Francisco, CA @ The Midway
08/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
08/16 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
08/19 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
08/20 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
08/21 – Austin, TX @ Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater
08/23 – New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore
08/25 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
08/28 – Miami, FL @ The Fillmore
09/05 – Glasgow, United Kingdom @ SWG3 Galvanizers
09/06 – Dublin, Ireland @ 3Olympia Theatre
09/07 – Birmingham, United Kingdom @ O2 Institute
09/09 – Manchester, United Kingdom @ O2 Ritz
09/11 – London, United Kingdom @ O2 Forum Kentish Town
09/13 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg Max
09/14 – Cologne, Germany @ Hype Festival*
09/15 – Paris, France @ Le Bataclan
09/17 – Antwerp, Belgium @ Trix
09/19 – Milan, Italy @ Fabrique*
09/21 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Komplex 457
09/22 – Berlin, Germany @ Astra*
09/23 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Vega
09/24 – Hamburg, Germany @ Grosse Freiheit 36*
11/07 – Auckland, New Zealand @ Spark Arena
11/09 – Melbourne, Australia @ Festival Hall
11/10 – Brisbane, Australia @ Fortitude Music Hall
11/12 – Sydney, Australia @ Enmore Theatre
11/14 – Perth, Australia @ Metro City
^ Festival Date
11th Dimension is out now via Victor Victor Worldwide/Republic Records