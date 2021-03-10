After going more than two years without releasing much music, not even making guest appearances, Joey Badass made his presence known with a collection of musical contributions in 2020. One of those came with DJ Scheme on their track “Trust Nobody (2 My Brothers).” The collaboration is housed on Scheme’s Family, which he released in December and which also features Juice WRLD, Ty Dolla $ign, Lil Yachty, Lil Keed, and more. Nearly three months after dropping the project, he and Badass return with a video for their song.

It begins with Badass and Scheme in the studio together, presumably listening to music together. The former gets then gets up and heads to a nearby room to pace around and lay down in thought as he examines his life and the relationships. “Tell me, who can I trust if I don’t trust myself?” Badass raps on the song. “Fallin’ victim to lust and needed someone else / I run away from my problems knowin’ I need some help.” The video concludes with the duo riding in the backseat of an SUV as they drive through the cold winter weather to an unknown destination.

Prior to the video, Badass joined Denzel Curry and Kenny Beats to remix “Cosmic.m4a” with The Alchemist. He also celebrated his birthday with a visual for “Let It Breathe.”

You can watch the video above.

Ty Dolla Sign is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.