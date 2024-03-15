Ski Mask The Slump God has made a long-awaited return. Tonight (March 15), the elusive rapper kicked off the chapter of his upcoming album, 11th Dimension, which is set to arrive later this year. Signifying the new beginning is the album’s lead single, “Shibuya.”

Over a technological, video game-like beat, Ski Mask reminds everyone that while six years have passed since his debut album, Stokeley, he’s not leaving the rap game anytime soon. He maintains his brash, rough delivery — making it feel that although he’s been away for a minute, it’s like he never left.

“For the right price, he’ll do ya / That’s my right-hand man / We out in Shibuya, outside in Japan / Striped sweater on me like Krueger, huh, what’s it to ya? / Introduce you to my new gun, this Ruger in my pants,” Ski Mask raps on the song’s chorus.

“Shibuya” marks Ski Mask’s first solo single in two years, his most recent being “Ooga Booga.” He also appears on the Lyrical Lemonade album All Is Yellow on a track called “Fly Away” with Sheck Wes.

This Sunday (March 17), Ski Mask will perform at Rolling Loud for a 45-minute set on the Ethika Stage.

In the meantime, you can see listen to “Shibuya” above.