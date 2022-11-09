On his new single, “I Know Nothing,” British rapper Slowthai aims to empower the younger generations. As part of a partnership with Beats By Dre and their Defy The Noise campaign, “I Know Nothing” is accompanied by a short film featuring footballers Bukayo Saka, Serge Gnabry, Kingsley Coman, and Ritsu Doan.

In the short film, the footballers are seen practicing and playing games, while these clips are juxtaposed with screenshots of criticism and scrutiny they’ve received from social media.

“My whole generation misguided / We are one and the same / It cuts me deep / I pray understanding that I won’t be heard,” Slowthai raps on the rock-influenced rap track.

“‘I Know Nothing’ is a fight back against those people who are so quick to put the blame on the younger generation,” Slowthai said in a statement. “In a world full of misinformation and judgment it only reveals the true intentions of how miserable people’s lives must be as they are so quick to jump on the bandwagon and applaud or point out people’s failures or vulnerabilities. Instead, we should be lifting people up when we see them fall. social media can and should be used as a tool for connection and good but instead, it serves to gloat and punch down. It fails to show the harsh reality we live in, which can lead to isolation and depression. Let’s lift each other up.”

Check out “I Know Nothing” above and the Defy The Noise short film below.