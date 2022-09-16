Today is a relatively busy New Music Friday, with Mura Masa’s new album Demon Time among the more exciting releases. One of the fresh songs available now that the album’s out sees Masa reuniting with a regular collaborator, as he’s joined by Slowthai on “Up All Week.”

On the two-minute track, Slowthai deals with themes of complacency, media consumption, and consumerism, all over a thumping electronic instrumental. He says on the hook, “Just can’t get no sleep / Faithless stage, just don’t believe / We stay up all week.”

Fans know the this new song is just the latest example of the two hopping on a track together. In 2019, the pair had a song called “Doorman” on Slowthai’s debut album, Nothing Great About Britain. Months later, in early 2020, the two teamed up for the song “Deal Wiv It,” from Mura Masa’s second album, RYC.

Masa also played a part in Slowthai’s biggest moment in American mainstream pop culture: The two performed “Deal Wiv It” on The Tonight Show in 2020 and Slowthai put on an energetic display, making use of the whole studio and even standing on Jimmy Fallon’s desk to look him right in the eyes.

Check out “Up All Week” above.