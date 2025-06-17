Elliott Wilson Picks 15 Great Hip-Hop Songs That Sample Sly Stone

We’re still reeling from last week’s loss of funk legend Sly Stone, who suffered from a prolonged battle with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. It’s hard to even capture in words how profound and impactful his musical legacy is. He was simply a genius and he built a massive, enchanting catalog that inspired so many, including the hip-hop nation. Sampling Sly was like a right of passage for many MCs in the late ’80s and early ’90s. I grew up learning about Sly’s music from the way my favorite rappers re-imagined his tunes. So, it’s only right for me to share some of my choices that connect Sly with the culture that raised me. The funk has no boundaries. Safe travels, Mr. Stone.

LL Cool J — “Mama Said Knock You Out” (1990) Sample: Sly And The Family Stone — “Trip To Your Heart” Don’t call it a comeback: Hip-hop’s first solo superstar reclaims his rap dominance. Beastie Boys — “Shadrach” (1989) Sample: Sly And The Family Stone — “Loose Booty” The Beasties not only sampled Sly, but drew inspiration to title this song after a biblical figure.

De La Soul — “Say No Go” (1989) Sample: Sly Stone — “Crossword Puzzle” Sorry, Nancy Reagan: The brothers from Long Island deliver a more appealing anti-drug message. A Tribe Called Quest — “After Hours” (1990) Sample: Sly And The Family Stone — “Remember Who You Are” Q-Tip was midnight marauding since the early days.

The Roots — “Star” (2004) Sample: Sly And The Family Stone — “Everybody Is A Star” Black Thought effortlessly showcases his hip-hop MC superpowers. De La Soul — “Description” (1989) Sample: Sly And The Family Stone — “Poet” Allow the Amityville rap trio and some of their close friends to reintroduce themselves.

Arrested Development — “People Everyday” (1992) Sample: Sly And The Family Stone — “Everyday People” Speech and company flipped Sly’s classic and made one of their very own. Jungle Brothers — “Because I Got It Like That” (1988) Sample: Sly And The Family Stone — “You Can Make It If You Try” The most underrated group from The Native Tongues showcase their lyrical excellence over knockin’ drums.

Beastie Boys — “3-Minute Rule” (1989) Sample: Sly And The Family Stone — “Brave & Strong” Slow and low is the tempo as Mike D, MCA, and Ad-Rock stay bragging and boasting. Queen Latifah — “Dance For Me” (1989) Sample: Sly And The Family Stone — “Dance To The Music” All hail the queen as La lets it be known she’s in charge over a funky 45 King production.

Public Enemy — “Power To The People” (1990) Sample: Sly And The Family Stone — “Let’s Be Together” Chuck D champions this bass music masterwork that will make you want to head out to Miami. Eazy-E — “Eazy-Duz-It” Feat. Dr. Dre and MC Ren (1988) Sample: Sly And The Family Stone — “Sing A Simple Song” The N.W.A kingpin needed a hard beat like this to shit-talk over.