It’s New Music Friday, and it’s brought a treat: Snoop Dogg’s first album produced by Dr. Dre in 30 years. Missionary was heavily anticipated head of its release, which was preceded by the tracks “Gorgeous” with Jhené Aiko and “Outta Da Blue” with Dr. Dre. The Gangsta rap elder statesmen also team up in a short film accompanying the album’s release, which is narrated by Method Man, who also appears on the album on the track “Skyscrapers.”

Naturally, the film is inspired by Snoop’s favorite genre: Blaxploitation crime films, the posters for which can be seen hanging all over his compound in LA. As with their prior film collaborations like Car Wash, Missionary mixes subdued, tongue-in-cheek comedy with gritty street violence, following a plot going back to their beginnings in rap. Apparently (according to Meth’s enthusiastic narration), while they were building up their music careers, they also moonlit as vigilantes, “giving back to the streets” by brutally gunning down criminals engaged in various forms of unethical villainy — including elder abuse, kidnapping, and other unsavory activities.

However, they had a habit of stashing bodies in their nightclub before disposal, and now run the risk of discovery. I’m not going to give away what happens, just know: this could have easily been a 90-minute big-screen feature.

Watch Snoop Dogg’s Missionary short film above.